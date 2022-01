Why Enphase, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Renewable energy stocks are in the green as the trading week winds down Friday.As of 12:15 p.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are getting a 2.6% lift from some positive sentiment on Wall Street, where investment bank Citigroup has just lowered the stock's price target by 20% -- but nevertheless valued Enphase shares at $205 apiece. Despite this being technically bad news (because of the price target cut), investors may be taking it as good news -- because if Citi is correct, there could still be 69% upside in Enphase stock. Meanwhile, fuel cell plays Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are up 2% and 2.7%, respectively, on some good PR from the PRC.Continue reading