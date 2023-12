Why Enphase, SolarEdge, and Lucid Stocks Rallied Today

Solar and electric-vehicle (EV) stocks Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were rallying big on Thursday, rising 13.2%, 16.2%, and 13.9%, respectively, as of 12:10 p.m. ET.Solar and EV stocks are generally rallying in a catch-up trade following yesterday's Federal Reserve meeting and press conference with Chairman Jay Powell. In the aftermath, many rate-sensitive stocks, including renewables and EVs, continue to benefit, as the meeting spurred increased confidence in lower inflation, lower interest rates, and a higher probability of an economic soft landing in the year ahead.The past 18 months have shown just how sensitive most renewable energy stocks are to interest rates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel