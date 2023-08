Why Enphase and SolarEdge Have Hit a Wall

The residential solar market is slowing as costs rise, and that's hurting solar stocks. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why the pain may only be getting started for some of the biggest names in solar energy.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 7, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 9, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel