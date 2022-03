Why Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, and ReneSola Stocks Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share prices of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) -- all of which are solar technology companies -- were jumping Tuesday as the price of oil continued to climb. As of 2:22 p.m. ET, SolarEdge was up 9.6%, Enphase had gained 10%, and ReneSola had skyrocketed by 25.7%. Numerous renewable energy stocks have been rising lately as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused oil prices to surge from levels that were already high due to a supply and demand imbalance. Russia supplies oil and natural gas to many European countries -- and also exports some oil to the U.S.Continue reading