|
03.04.2022 23:48:08
Why Enphase Energy, SunPower, and First Solar Stocks All Shined in March
The stocks of many alternative energy companies raced higher in March as investors tried to gauge the effects of rising oil prices and considered share price declines in early 2022 an opportunity to buy. Shares of solar power companies Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), and First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) all shot higher during the month of March. The gains were a respective 21%, 19.8%, and 11.2% for Enphase, SunPower, and First Solar, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.It wasn't just financial results from these companies that drove shares higher in March. Though Enphase and SunPower reported solid fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results, those reports came in February. First Solar also released strong fourth-quarter 2021 results that improved markedly year over year.But First Solar's shares plummeted after the March 1 release when the company predicted sharp top- and bottom-line declines for 2022. That's partly because the company will see high manufacturing facility start-up costs in 2022 associated with growth investments. The stock still rewarded shareholders with a double-digit gain for the month, however, as it rode tailwinds that supported the overall solar energy sector. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!