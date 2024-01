Why Enphase Energy Rallied 30.8% in December

Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) rallied 30.8% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The stunning rally nicely dovetailed on Enphase's 27% rally in November, making for quite an impressive fourth quarter, indeed. December's inflation readings showed inflation continuing to come down, leading to a rally in interest rate-sensitive stocks. In addition, there were also a couple of company-specific news items that helped propel Enphase to another outstanding month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel