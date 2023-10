Why Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Friday

A preliminary earnings announcement is slamming solar energy stocks Friday morning. Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) -- a leading solar technology system provider -- plunged as much as 16% and remained lower by 13.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The early earnings warning came from peer SolarEdge Technologies, whose stock was hit even harder, down 28% at that time. Investors have known that the current high-interest-rate environment in the U.S. continues to be a headwind for solar installation growth. SolarEdge warned investors last night that it will miss its own third-quarter guidance for revenue, operating income, and gross margin. But it surprised the market when it warned that it is experiencing "substantial unexpected" cancellations from its European distributors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel