Why Enphase Energy Stock Blasted Higher Today

Thanks to the latest pronouncements from a pair of analysts, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) was quite the energetic stock on Thursday. The company's share price vaulted almost 7% higher on the day, well ahead of the 1.3% gain of the S&P 500 index.The first of the two moves came from Deutsche Bank. Corinne Blanchard tipped the stock as one of her bank's catalyst call buy ideas. Her take is based on what she considers to be significant price weakness: The shares have lost 24% of their value so far this year. In her view, this is due to management's "cautious" forecast for U.S. residential demand, in addition to discouraging trends in the California market. These projections were offered in January; since then, according to Blanchard, both situations seem to have improved notably. Continue reading