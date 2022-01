Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 10.8% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped as much as 10.8% today after getting some positive news about its energy storage business. At 12:10 p.m. ET on Monday, shares were up 10.1% and have been climbing all morning. Enphase announced this morning that it is expanding battery storage in Massachusetts through its network of dealers. The company didn't announce any new service, but said installers "have seen an increase in deployments" of Enphase microinverters and batteries as extreme weather and power outages hit the state over the weekend. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading