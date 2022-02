Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 27% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped by as much as 26.7% in early trading Wednesday after the solar energy company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. The stock gave back some of those gains as the session went on, but was still up by about 10% at noon ET. Revenue jumped by 56% year over year to $412.7 million, slightly topping estimates, although net income fell 28% to $52.6 million, or $0.37 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, which pulls out one-time items, earnings were $0.73 per share, easily topping the $0.57 per share that analysts expected. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading