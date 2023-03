Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 6.1% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of solar energy company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped as much as 6.1% in trading on Monday as investors jumped back into renewable energy stocks. Shares of the stock held up well and are up 5.2% at 12:30 p.m. ET. Enphase has been on a growth tear, and that trend may not stop anytime soon. Electricity rates are high in Europe, and California's Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM 3.0) goes into effect next month. That will reduce the value utilities pay homeowners for solar, making it more cost-effective to install energy storage, which happens to be a product Enphase offers. Continue reading