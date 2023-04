Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Solar technology systems equipment maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares popped Monday as upgrades continued from Wall Street analysts. The stock jumped by about 10% in early trading, and remained higher by 7.7% as of 12:45 p.m. ET. Monday's upgrade came from Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison, who moved Enphase shares to the equivalent of a buy rating while maintaining a price target of $255 per share. That upgrade came on the heels of two other firms commenting on the stock late last week. Deutsche Bank maintained its buy rating on the stock and made a slight cut to its price target, from $285 down to $280. And HSBC initiated coverage of Enphase with a buy rating and a price target of $271. Those targets are well above Friday's closing price of just under $209 per share.Investors have reacted to the votes of confidence by boosting Enphase shares by more than 15% in the past week. Enphase doesn't announce its first-quarter earnings results until April 25, but analysts -- and investors -- are expecting good news. Continue reading