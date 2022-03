Why Enphase Energy Stock Soared in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock of solar system technology company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) had a strong month in February. Two separate catalysts were really responsible for the gains, resulting in an overall jump of 18.7% for the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.First, the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Feb. 8, prompting a big single-day pop in the stock. The second catalyst wasn't company-specific. Many solar and other alternative-energy stocks have soared in the final days of February as oil prices jumped on the backdrop of war in Ukraine and geopolitical uncertainty. Continue reading