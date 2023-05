Why Entegris Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG), a specialty chemicals, materials, and micro-contamination equipment supplier for the semiconductor industry, were on the rise today, up 19% as of 3 p.m. ET.Entegris has several moving parts, with the recent $5.7 billion acquisition of CMC Materials in July 2022, which will soon be somewhat offset by the recent sale of its electronics chemicals business to Fujifilm for $700 million, which was just announced yesterday. However, amid all those moving parts, investors apparently liked Entegris' adjusted results reported this morning. While the semiconductor industry is in a significant downturn, Entegris appeared to defy expectations, which lends optimism about the resilience of its portfolio.