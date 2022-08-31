|
31.08.2022 23:59:07
Why Enthusiast Gaming Was a Big Winner on Wednesday
Investors sure were enthusiastic about Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ: EGLX) stock on Hump Day. The digital gaming platform developer triumphed over many other stocks with a nearly 8% gain on the day, fueled by a new deal with a top pro sports league. Enthusiast announced on Wednesday that, in a tie-up with the National Football League (NFL), it is launching NFL Tuesday Night Gaming. This is a video game league that will air live contests on Alphabet's YouTube in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesdays. The virtual league's season will roughly match that of the real-world NFL, even down to the bye weeks in which certain teams get one-week breaks in their schedules. The teams will consist of 12 current or former NFL players and six of what Enthusiast terms "gaming creators." Like the physical football league, the top teams will advance to a set of playoffs, and ultimately a championship game. There will also be an all-star game that more or less mirrors the NFL Pro Bowl.Continue reading
