Why Enviva Stock Is Up Today

A day after shares of Enviva (NYSE: EVA) lost more than half their value, investors are apparently taking a fresh look at the renewable energy company. Shares of Enviva traded up as much as 32% on Friday on hope that the company's issues will be short-lived.Enviva is one of the world's largest producers of industrial wood pellets that can be burned in place of fossil fuels. The company has a solid business and international customers. In recent years, it has become a popular investment due to its growth potential and its dividend.But the investment thesis was dealt a major blow Thursday when Enviva reported higher losses than a year ago and said it was eliminating its dividend to preserve cash. Investors hit the sell button, sending shares of Enviva down as much as 65%.Continue reading