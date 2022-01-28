|
28.01.2022 00:27:17
Why Epizyme Stock Plummeted by 44% Today
One of the steepest decliners in the biotech sector Thursday was Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM). The cancer-focused biotech saw its shares plummet 44% in value that day, on news of a dilutive secondary stock issue.Epizyme announced that it is floating nearly 56.7 million shares of its stock, which will be sold in a public offering at $1.50 per share before underwriting discounts. The underwriting syndicate of the offering, which is led by Jefferies and Barclays, has been granted a 30-day option to collectively buy up to 8.5 million additional shares at the same price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
