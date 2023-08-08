|
Why ePlus Holdings Stock Jumped on Tuesday
Shares of ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) trounced the market on Tuesday. The technology-solutions provider's stock jumped 18% by 12:45 p.m. ET, even as the wider market fell 1%. That increase added to big gains for shareholders as the stock is up over 50% so far in 2023, compared to a 17% rally in the S&P 500.Tuesday's jump can be traced to ePlus' positive earnings announcement, along with management's encouraging comments about the rest of the fiscal year ahead.Executives said before the market opened that ePlus achieved $574 million in Q1, translating into a 25% gain year over year. That increase was powered by both its organic cloud and networking businesses and recent acquisitions.
