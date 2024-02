Why ePlus Stock Plunged 28% on Wednesday

Shares of enterprise IT company ePlus (NASDAQ: PLUS) fell as much as 28% in trading on Wednesday after reporting earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2024. Shares closed the day down 13%.Quarterly sales fell 18.4% to $509.1 million, and technology gross billings fell 11.3% to $797 million. Gross profit fell 3.3% to $133.8 million as margins improved from 22.2% a year ago to 26.3%. Net income was down 23.6% to $27.3 million, and earnings per share fell a similar amount to $1.02. On a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, earnings were $1.18 per share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel