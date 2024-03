Why EQT Stock Is Losing Gas Today

Natural gas producer EQT (NYSE: EQT) has a deal in place to buy pipeline operator Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) for $5.5 billion, bringing a former subsidiary back in-house. Investors reacted by sending shares of EQT down about 7% as of 10:18 a.m. ET.EQT is a natural gas production company focused on the Appalachian Basin, including the Marcellus shale basin. In 2018, the company spun its pipeline operations out as an independent business under the watchful eye of activist investor Jana Partners.On Monday, the EQT announced plans to reacquire the business. Terms of the deal call for EQT to pay 0.3504 of its shares for each share of Equitrans, or about $12.50 per share based on Friday closing prices, a premium of 12% over Equitrans' $11.15 Friday close.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel