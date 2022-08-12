|
12.08.2022 17:59:11
Why ESS Tech Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of ESS Tech (NYSE: GWH) surged nearly 20% by 11:15 a.m. ET on Friday. Powering the battery company's rally was its second-quarter financial results. ESS Tech achieved a major milestone in the second quarter. The manufacturer of iron flow batteries recorded revenue for the first time, recognizing $686,000 in the quarter through the sale of three energy warehouses. Overall, the company completed the delivery of all six energy warehouses ordered by SDG&E in the quarter. The utility purchased them to couple with solar energy and supply a steady power source to a local grid. The company also delivered an energy warehouse to its partner TerraSol Energies, which it will deploy on behalf of another customer to support a solar energy project. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!