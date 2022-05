Why Estée Lauder Stock Fell 12.5% at the Open Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL), a global cosmetics company, got hit hard at the open on May 3, falling as much as 12.5% in early trading. As of 10:33 a.m. ET today, shares were still down 5%. The big news was the company's fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings release. The quarter was a good one, but investors were thinking more about the future this morning. On the top line, Estée Lauder reported sales of $4.25 billion for the quarter, up 10% from $3.86 billion in the year-ago period. Organic sales rose a solid 9%. Management noted that net sales grew in every product category, with particular strength in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Stores reopening after pandemic-related closures was a key benefit, though strong online sales were also noted. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.90, up 18% over the fiscal third quarter of 2021. It's hard to complain about those numbers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading