Why Ethereum, Filecoin, and Hedera Are on Fire Right Now

The crypto market's hot streak is continuing, and since the market closed on Friday, there have been some big movers. And in some of these cases, the moves have been driven by real developments, not just hype.Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has risen as much as 8.1% since the stock market closed on Friday, Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) jumped by 40.7%, and Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) was up 38.7%. As of noon ET Tuesday, the tokens were up 5.4%, 30%, and 22.1% since Friday.Ethereum is rising in part because traders are still speculating that regulators will approve more crypto ETFs beyond the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs launched in the last few months. The next coin that is likely to get approval for one is Ethereum because of its size and recognition in the market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel