Why Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche Were Among Big Crypto Winners This Weekend

Weekends have not been kind to cryptocurrencies the last few months, but the final weekend in January 2022 is starting off on the right foot. Over the last 24 hours, the value of every major cryptocurrency is up as of Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was the most notable mover, climbing as much as 7.8% and currently trading 7.3% higher. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) also made a big recovery, jumping 10.5% and currently moving 9.5% higher in the last day. Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is the other big mover, jumping as much as 11.8% and currently trading at its 24-hour high.