Why Etsy Stock Dropped 20% in March

Shares of online marketplace Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 20% in March according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The e-commerce company's phenomenal pandemic growth has been slowing down, and investors may feel that much of its future potential has already been baked into the price.Etsy posted fantastic growth at the beginning of the pandemic. The e-commerce site, which has a niche market for its handmade and exclusive goods, exploded as customers flocked to it to buy custom face masks and other pandemic-related items. In the process, millions of new shoppers were exposed to the company's range of products, and many have stayed on as regular customers.