|
26.07.2022 17:36:00
Why Etsy Stock Dropped on Tuesday
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shareholders lost ground to the market on Tuesday, with shares falling 4% by 11:15 a.m. EDT, compared to a 0.8% decline in the S&P 500. The slump added to significant short-term losses for the e-commerce platform, with shares down nearly 60% so far this year.Tuesday's decline came as investors worried about Etsy's upcoming earnings report, slated for Wednesday afternoon.Walmart said in an earnings update on Monday that the consumer-spending environment is getting worse right now. Inflation is pressuring consumer confidence, according to executives, leading to more price cuts. Walmart reduced its earnings outlook this week after lowering it back in May.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.22
|Earnings Results: Etsy shares surge on second-quarter earnings beat (MarketWatch)
|
27.07.22
|Is Etsy Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.22
|Why Etsy Stock Dropped on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Etsy veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.22
|Why Shopify, MercadoLibre, and Etsy Rallied Today (MotleyFool)