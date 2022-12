Why Etsy Stock Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the e-commerce company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) were falling today, likely as investors worried that a potential economic slowdown could hurt Etsy's growth. Some bank CEOs made comments today saying that they're seeing slowing consumer spending, which could spell short-term trouble for the e-commerce company. As a result, Etsy's stock was down by 3.6% as of 3:38 p.m. EST. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said at a conference today the "rate of growth is slowing" for credit card volume at the bank. Continue reading