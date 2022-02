Why Etsy Stock Is Down This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) were down 13% through Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.It's been a brutal start to the year for growth stocks, especially for companies that saw meaningful revenue growth during the pandemic in 2020. The combination of decelerating growth and high valuations have weighed on Etsy in the last month. But one analyst is starting to see value with the shares down 55% from recent highs. Continue reading