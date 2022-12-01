|
01.12.2022 17:57:08
Why Etsy Stock Keeps Going Up
Shares of online retailer of handmade goods and crafts Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose another 4% through 10:50 a.m. ET on Thursday. And yes, part of the reason for this was Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's reassuring comments about inflation and interest rates yesterday.But also part of the reason Etsy keeps going up -- part of the reason the stock has moved higher for three straight days -- is due to Etsy itself, and the good news surrounding it.As stock markets awoke from their tryptophan coma on Monday, stock-watcher StreetInsider happily reported that Black Friday shopping levels set a new record last week, with shoppers online in particular spending more than $9.1 billion -- 2.3% more than last year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!