Why Etsy Stock Kept Falling in the First Half of 2023

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 29.4% in the first half of 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors in the handmade and vintage goods e-commerce specialist also missed out on a robust market rally, as the S&P 500 index soared 15.9% higher over the same period.The company has been vulnerable to macroeconomic pressure, and Etsy fell short of Wall Street's earnings estimates in the quarterly reports published in February and May.Etsy's shareholders have figured out that the company's business tends to suffer when American consumers experience challenges to their personal budgets. So the stock has been following the ups and downs of inflation updates and other economic reports in recent months.