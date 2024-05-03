|
Why Etsy Stock Slumped This Week
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock trailed the market by a wide margin this week, falling 14% through Thursday trading according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's compared to a 1% decline in the S&P 500. The e-commerce retailer's performance is even worse once you zoom out. Shares are down nearly 30% in 2024 and have slumped by almost 40% in the past full year.This week's decline was sparked by Etsy's first-quarter earnings update, which wasn't well received on Wall Street.Etsy handled $3 billion of transactions in the selling period that ran through late March. That figure translated into a 4% decline, marking a deceleration compared to the prior quarter's 2% drop. In other words, Etsy's growth rate hasn't yet stabilized after sitting in negative territory for the past two full years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
