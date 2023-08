Why Etsy Stock Was Falling Today

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) were trading lower today as the company turned in another quarter of flat growth and offered disappointing guidance for the third quarter.As of 12:38 p.m. ET, the stock was down 11.3% on the news.Etsy said gross merchandise sales (GMS), or the total dollar value of goods sold on its platform, fell 0.6% to $3.01 billion, showing the company is still struggling to return to growth after the pandemic boom faded.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel