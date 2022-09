Why Etsy Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) were pulling back today, in line with a broader sell-off in stocks, on concerns about rising interest rates as investors look ahead to tomorrow's fed funds rate decision. Separately, a lukewarm analyst note also seemed to weigh on the artisan-based online marketplace.As of 2:42 p.m. ET, the stock was down 6.3%.Continue reading