|
20.10.2023 21:41:54
Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Popped Today
Shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) were up 8.8% as of 3:25 p.m. EDT Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the electronic payment services company announced strong quarterly results.Euronet's third-quarter revenue climbed 8% year over year (3% on a constant-currency basis) to just over $1 billion, while adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share fell 1% to $2.72. Analysts, on average, were looking for adjusted earnings of only $2.70 per share on revenue of $986 million.In fact, this was Euronet's first-ever $1 billion+ revenue quarter despite economic and geopolitical strife around the world -- a feat Chairman and CEO Michael Brown credited to both Euronet's geographical diversity and the consistency of its product.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!