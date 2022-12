Why EV and Solar Energy Stocks Are on the Move Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Clean energy stocks have been all over the map on Wednesday with some jumping and others dropping. Speculation is part of the reason stocks are moving so much, but there are some underlying changes in the market over the past few weeks to keep an eye on. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped as much as 8.6% in trading on Wednesday and is down 8.2% at 2:30 p.m. ET. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was down as much as 5.9% but recovered and is now up 1.5% on the day, while SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) jumped as much as 7.4% and is now up 3.3% on the day. So, why the volatility in an industry that usually moves in one direction? It's odd that electric vehicle (EV) stocks and solar stocks are heading in opposite directions because usually they are impacted by similar forces. But today that's changed, and it may be a sign of what's to come.