Why EV Stock Faraday Future Ripped 50% Higher in July

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) surged 50% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Faraday Future is manufacturing luxury electric cars and calls itself "the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach." Yet the start-up has struggled to stay afloat, and the lack of funds has consistently hit its production.In July though, Faraday Future provided a crucial update about production and deliveries and followed it up with more details earlier this month, and that kept the markets buzzing on the EV stock.