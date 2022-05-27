|
27.05.2022 21:04:54
Why EV Stocks Lit Up on Friday
With the S&P 500 up 1.8% today, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 2.6%, it looks like Friday will finally end on a high note for investors -- and break an eight-week losing streak for the stock market. Helping to pull the market out of its rut today: electric vehicle (EV) stocks.We're seeing shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which mines lithium for electric car batteries, surge 12.3% higher as of 1:30 p.m. ET today, followed by electric car charging stocks ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), up 11.8% and 8%, respectively.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
