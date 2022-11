Why EV Stocks Nio, Rivian, and Li Auto Were Volatile Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some EV stocks were having an unusually good day today after Chinese electric automakers Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) released their vehicle delivery numbers for October. Both companies increased vehicle production on a year-over-year basis but fell on a sequential basis. But Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) share price likely dropped after a report was published yesterday that said the EV maker is postponing some R1T trucks that were ordered with a specific battery and motor configuration.As a result, Nio's stock was up by 8%, Li Auto's shares gained 2.6%, and Rivian's stock fell by 3.6% as of 11:57 a.m. ET.