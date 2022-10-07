Why EV Stocks Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown Motors Were Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle stocks were getting hit hard today after the monthly jobs report came in stronger than expected for September. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy added 263,000 jobs in the last month, slightly more than the 255,000 economists expected. The unemployment rate also fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, against expectations of 3.7%, showing the labor market remains extraordinarily tight across much of the country. While a strong labor market might sound like good news, it's likely to fuel inflation, which means the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates. That logic led Treasury yields to rise today, with the 10-year Treasury note up 1.8% to 3.89%. This helped push stocks lower.Higher interest rates tend to be bad for stocks because they make borrowing money more expensive and makes bonds more attractive in comparison to stocks. They also make future earnings less valuable because they raise the discount rate in financial models.Continue reading