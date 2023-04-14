|
14.04.2023 18:48:24
Why EV Stocks Rivian, Lucid, and Faraday Future Dropped Friday
Stocks of electric vehicle (EV) makers are ending the week on a down note. There are several reasons for that. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were down by 8.1% and 7.7%, respectively, as of 12:10 p.m. ET. Start-up Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) dropped as much as 16% before recovering some of that loss. However, it was still lower by 13.6% at that time. There was news surrounding each of those names, as well as more general headwinds, with EV leader Tesla once again announcing price cuts. One analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded Rivian, and the price moves from Tesla were part of the reason why.Analyst Alexander Potter explained his firm's downgrade from the equivalent of a buy rating to neutral was based mainly on the continued capital infusions Rivian may need. That's especially true if vehicle prices -- and therefore revenue -- continue to drop following Tesla's lead.Continue reading
