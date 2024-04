Why EV Stocks Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid All Fell Today

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks fell today after Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) both reported disappointing first-quarter delivery numbers.It was the latest sign that demand for EVs continues to fade and that the sector's stocks look broadly overvalued. Tesla is seen as a bellwether in the EV market as well, and other EV stocks tend to respond to Tesla -specific news.Tesla and Rivian closed down around 5%; Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped 3.5%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel