Why Eventbrite Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), the event-management platform, were moving higher today after the company turned in a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report and offered strong guidance for the first quarter.As a result, the stock was up 12.4% as of 12:46 p.m. ET.Revenue in the quarter rose 20% to $71.5 million as the company continued to benefit from tailwinds in the live-event space. That result edged out expectations at $71.2 million.Continue reading