Why EverCommerce Stock Is Soaring This Week

Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) are making big gains following the publication of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report. The e-commerce specialist's share price is up 25.7% from last week's market close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.EverCommerce released its Q4 results after the market closed on March 15, posting sales that topped the average analyst estimate but a net loss for the period when the market had anticipated a profit. The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $161.8 million, while the average analyst target had called for per-share earnings of $0.08 on sales of $157.97 million. Despite the earnings miss, the company's sales beat and forward guidance powered big gains for the stock. Image source: Getty Images.