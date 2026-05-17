Lumentum Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A14WK0 / ISIN: US55024U1097
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17.05.2026 18:30:00
Why Everyone Is Talking About Lumentum Stock -- and Why Investors Should Care
For much of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, investors focused on the companies building the brains behind AI. But quietly, another critical layer of the AI ecosystem has started emerging as a major investment theme: optical networking.And that shift is putting Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) in the spotlight.At first glance, Lumentum may not seem like an obvious AI winner. But as AI systems become larger and more powerful, the amount of data moving between servers and chips is exploding. And that is creating a new bottleneck, one which this tech company is addressing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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