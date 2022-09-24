|
24.09.2022 20:23:00
Why Everyone Pays Attention to FedEx
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Emily Flippen and Ron Gross discuss:John Ourand from the Sports Business Journal discusses Amazon's investments in NFL programming, Disney's thinking about ESPN, college football playoff expansion, and storylines for the MLB playoffs.Ron and Emily share two stocks on their radar: Union Pacific and Costco.Continue reading
