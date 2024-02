Why EVgo, QuantumScape, and Blink Charging Stocks All Popped

EV investors got a charge out of earnings news from electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) this morning, sending Blink shares up 21.6% through 10:45 a.m. ET. Rival charging company EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO), which reported its own earnings last month, likewise rose today -- up 11.2%. A few electrons even kept bouncing all the way over to battery tech start-up QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) -- up 1.7%. Now let's find out: Is the excitement justified?Blink Charging's report this morning wasn't technically an "earnings" report -- partly because Blink doesn't actually earn anything, but also because it was only a "preliminary full-year" estimate of Blink's 2023 revenues. (EVgo's own report on Jan. 17 was similarly abbreviated, and similarly preliminary.) Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel