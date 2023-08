Why EVgo Stock Soared Thursday

Electric vehicle (EV) charging company EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) surprised investors with its second-quarter report last night, and the stock is soaring as a result. Shares spiked as much as 40% Thursday morning before settling to a gain of 22.1% as of 12:25 p.m. ET. The stock soared after the company reported a loss of $0.08 per share in the second quarter from revenue of $50.6 million. Wall Street was expecting a loss of $0.26 from sales of just $29.5 million. That sales figure represented growth of 457% compared to last year's second quarter. The investor reaction brought EVgo's stock return into the green for the year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel