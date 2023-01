Why Evolus Shares Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) were up by 27.1% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The medical aesthetics company specializes in using neurotoxins as aesthetic therapies.The company's shares rose after the company released preliminary fourth-quarter and year-end numbers on Wednesday. The stock closed at $8.65 last Friday, when it reached a 52-week high of $11.04. Over the past 12 months, the stock is up more than 104%. It hit a 52-week low of $5.06.The company said in its announcement that it expected fourth-quarter revenue of $43.6 million, up 26% year over year, and full-year revenue of $148.6 million, up 49% over 2021. The company also added guidance of full-year revenue for 2023 of between $180 million and $190 million.