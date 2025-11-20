EXACT Sciences Aktie
WKN: 590273 / ISIN: US30063P1057
|
20.11.2025 01:21:13
Why Exact Sciences Stock Blasted Nearly 24% Higher Today
News of an apparently impending sale to a strategic investor sent shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) skyward on Wednesday. The cancer diagnostics specialist's shares closed the day nearly 24% higher in price as a result.In an article published that morning and updated in the afternoon, Bloomberg reported that pharmaceutical sector mainstay Abbott Laboratories appears to be on the brink of acquiring Exact Sciences. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!