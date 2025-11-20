EXACT Sciences Aktie

WKN: 590273 / ISIN: US30063P1057

<
20.11.2025 01:21:13

Why Exact Sciences Stock Blasted Nearly 24% Higher Today

News of an apparently impending sale to a strategic investor sent shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) skyward on Wednesday. The cancer diagnostics specialist's shares closed the day nearly 24% higher in price as a result.In an article published that morning and updated in the afternoon, Bloomberg reported that pharmaceutical sector mainstay Abbott Laboratories appears to be on the brink of acquiring Exact Sciences. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
