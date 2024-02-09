|
09.02.2024 18:39:41
Why Expedia Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today
Shares of travel bookings platform Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) dropped on Friday after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. In reality, the numbers were pretty good, but a surprise change of CEO cast a shadow over the financial results. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Expedia stock was down 19%.Expedia generates revenue in several ways, including processing travel bookings, earning commissions, and advertising. In 2023, the company generated record revenue of $12.8 billion, including Q4 revenue of $2.9 billion, which was up 10% year over year.Much of Expedia's operating expenses were little changed, which was good for profits. However, there were bigger factors at work. The company repurchased $2 billion in shares during the year. And higher interest rates provided higher interest income on its cash. Therefore, its full-year diluted earnings per share (EPS) made a huge 145% jump in 2023 compared to 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Expedia Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Expedia-Aktie abgestraft: Expedia kündigt Chefwechsel an (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS/Chefwechsel und durchwachsene Resultate: Expedia mit Kursrutsch (dpa-AFX)
|
09.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Expedia-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Expedia-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)